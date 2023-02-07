Shocking revelation: Dutch expert predicted turkey earthquake before three days

On February 6, a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, causing buildings to fall and prompting frantic searches for survivors in the demolished cities and towns across the area. In the two nations, over 4,300 people have died, and the number was expected to rise. where as an expert predicted this happening before three days.

The quake, which was felt as far away as Cairo, was located approximately 90 kilometers (60 miles) from the Syrian border in the north of Gaziantep.

Gaziantep is approximately 11 hours away from the Aegean Sea region and 12 hours away from Marmara, where an earthquake expert predicted a massive earthquake in December 2022, according to a Turkish pro-government newspaper, the Daily Sabah.

Another researcher from the Netherlands, Frank Hoogerbeets, works for the organization Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS), which is based in the Netherlands. Hoogerbeets had apparently predicted the quake three days ago, on February 3, 2023.

Using his Twitter account, Dutch expert Frank Hoogerbeets wrote, “Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon).” On Twitter, SSGS describes itself as a research institute that studies the geometry of celestial bodies in relation to seismic activity.

Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon). #deprem pic.twitter.com/6CcSnjJmCV — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 3, 2023

After Frank Hoogerbeets’ prediction went viral, he responded to the earthquake, saying, “As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb.”

My heart goes out to everyone affected by the major earthquake in Central Turkey. As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb. — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 6, 2023

In addition, an expert in mining geology, earth sciences, and earthquakes, Serkan Içelli, told Daily Sabah in December 2022 that a “big one,” or massive earthquake, was anticipated for Turkey’s Marmara region, where Istanbul, the nation’s largest city, is located, and would “probably shortly strike the Aegean region.”

Icelli had predicted that the significant earthquake would strike Istanbul and the Aegean region would see catastrophic quake.

However, he had stated that the intensity of the earthquake would not exceed 7.0 on the Richter Scale as ‘the Golcuk earthquakes in 1963 and 1999 significantly reduced the amount of tension in Marmara.’ “Therefore, an earthquake of more than 5.8 to 6.2 in the Marmara Sea is not possible,” he had told the daily.

The SSGS website also had an update on Feb 2 predicting the quake: “Larger seismic activity may occur from February 4 to 6, most likely up to a mid- or high-six magnitude. There is a slight possibility of a larger seismic event around 4 February.”