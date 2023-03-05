Drunk student urinates on co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight

New Delhi: A student passenger on a New York-Delhi American Airlines flight has allegedly urinated on a fellow male passenger on board in a drunken state, a source said on Sunday.

The incident took place on flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9:16 p.m. on Friday and landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi at 10:12 p.m. on Saturday.

“The accused is a student at a US university. He was in a state of inebriation and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew,” a source at the airport said.

The male victim was not keen on reporting the matter to police after the student apologized, as it might put his career in jeopardy. However, the airline took it seriously and reported it to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the IGI airport. The accused man was immediately taken into custody once the flight landed.