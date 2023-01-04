Drunken man pees on female co-passenger on Air India flight

New-Delhi: In a shocking incident, an Air India official on Wednesday said that a man in an inebriated state urinated on a female co-passenger during an international flight.

The incident reportedly took place on November 26,2022 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to New Delhi, India.

The internal committee constituted by Air India to look into the incident has recommended putting the accused man on the “no-fly list”, according to the official.

An inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India’s business class on Nov 26, 2022

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on Nov 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi: Air India official to ANI — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) January 4, 2023

The matter remains under government committee and a decision is awaited, the official added.

We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent: Directorate General of Civil Aviation.