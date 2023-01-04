Drunken man pees on female co-passenger on Air India flight

The incident reportedly took place on November 26,2022 when the flight was on its way from New York to New Delhi

By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: In a shocking incident, an Air India official on Wednesday said that a man in an inebriated state urinated on a female co-passenger during an international flight.

The incident reportedly took place on November 26,2022 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to New Delhi, India.

The internal committee constituted by Air India to look into the incident has recommended putting the accused man on the “no-fly list”, according to the official.

The matter remains under government committee and a decision is awaited, the official added.

We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent: Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

