Drunk man thrashes three doctors during medical examination in Delhi hospital

New Delhi: Three doctors, including the CMO, of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in northwest Delhi were attacked by a 25-year-old man who was caught for creating nuisance in public and then brought to the hospital in an inebriated state by the police for medical examination.

According to the FIR, Rahul was brought to the hospital at 1.12 a.m. on March 15 by police constable Vikash for a medical examination in the casualty department of the hospital. Rahul had a history of alcoholic consumption, as reported by himself.

The FIR stated that while examining him, Rahul began misbehaving, abusing, and then assaulted Dr. Shivaratan, Dr. Chinmey, and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Kshetrimayun Shanta Singh.

“He tore Dr. Shivaratan’s shirt, threatened him, and injured him. The patient threatened us with death. He also slapped my face and tore my shirt. This patient also physically assaulted Dr. Chinmey, injuring him, and misbehaved with the staff on duty,” said the CMO in the FIR.

“He damaged hospital property, including the doctor’s room table and chair, the BP machine, the MLC register, and other hospital documents, as well as the doctor’s room door. Due to this incident, emergency and casualty services were disrupted for more than two hours,” the FIR further stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitender Mani confirmed the incident and said that the accused, Rahul, has been arrested.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 4 of the Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act at Jahangirpuri police station.