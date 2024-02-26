Doctor attacked with sickle 18 times at hospital in Maharashtra, Caught on CCTV

Nashik: A doctor was brutally attacked by an unknown person with a sickle inside a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik. The horrifying incident was capture on a CCTV camera, which revealed that the attacker striking the doctor nearly 18 times with a sickle.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Dr Kailas Rathi, director of a hospital in the Panchvati area of Nashik, was attacked on Friday night for some monetary dispute. Following the incident, the doctor was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

In the CCTV visuals, the doctor is talking on his phone and seemed unaware of the man standing next to him. Later, the man continued attacking the doctor’s face and neck for nearly 18 times with a sickle.

As per police reports, the attacker was the husband of a former employee of the victim. Reportedly, the former employee was accused of misappropriating Rs 6 lakh when she worked in his hospital. She was sacked and reinstated some years later. She again took Rs 12 lakh from him but refused to pay it back.

It is suspected that due to this monetary dispute, the man attacked the doctor. Following the incident, a case has been registered against the former staffer and her husband on the complaint of the doctor’s wife.

Based on the complaint, the attacker has been arrested, while a detailed investigation into the matter is awaited.

The Indian Medical Association cancelled its protest march on Saturday after one arrest was made in the case.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.