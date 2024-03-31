Driver killed, 3 injured in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu: A car driver was killed and 3 others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Udhampur district on Sunday, officials said.

All four belonged to Chennai, officials said.

“A car went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a deep gorge at Khatangal on Chennai-Ladha Link Road in Udhampur district. The driver of the vehicle was killed on the spot while 3 others in the vehicle were injured,” an official said.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment and police have taken cognisance of the incident which apparently happened due to rash and negligent driving, the official added.