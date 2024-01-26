Delhi police all women band makes history at Republic Day 2024 parade

New Delhi: The Delhi Police showcased its all-women band for the first time at the Republic Day parade, led by the talented Band Master, Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense. Comprising four women sub-inspectors and 81 women constables, the Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band marked a significant milestone in the force’s tradition.

The melodious tunes of the ‘Delhi Police Song’ echoed through the air as the all-women band proudly displayed their musical prowess, capturing the attention and applause of the audience.

Adding to the grandeur of the parade, the Delhi Police marching contingent, a 15-time winner of the best marching contingent title, made history with the inclusion of an all-women contingent.

Leading the way was Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta K. Sugathan, IPS, bringing forth a sense of pride and achievement.

The Delhi contingent, adorned in distinctive Red Safas, featured smartly-attired women representing the Delhi Police force.

Among them were one Additional DCP, three women Sub Inspectors, 44 women Head Constables, and 100 women Constables. Notably, this contingent has the unique honour of participating in the Republic Day Parade since India’s inception as a Republic in 1950.