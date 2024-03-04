Delhi government announces Rs 1,000 monthly aid to women, Check details

New Delhi: The government of Delhi has announced Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana under which women will get Rs 1,000 aide monthly. During a her maiden budget speech, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi announced the scheme under which all the women aged above 18 can get the aide amount from the fiscal year 2024-25.

“The Kejriwal government will give a monthly amount of Rs 1,000 to every woman aged 18 or above. Under the Mukyamnatri Mahila Samman Yojana, women will be given this benefit,” Atishi said.

Confirming the news, the media agency ANI quoted the minister as saying, “A budget of Rs 2,714 crore has been proposed for these beneficiaries in the budget of 2024-25. Under the Rs 2000 crore for ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ for the welfare and empowerment of women, every woman above 18 years of age will get an amount of Rs 1000 per month.”

Eligibility

To be eligible for the scheme, women will have to be above the age of 18, and be Delhi voters

She should not be an income taxpayer

If any woman is a beneficiary of any other pension scheme or is a government employee, then she won’t be able to avail the benefits

The Finance Minister of Delhi presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Delhi Assembly, with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore.

#WATCH | Delhi Finance Minister Atishi says, “A new revolutionary scheme is being brought. The name of this scheme is ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’. Under this scheme, every woman above 18 years of age will be given Rs 1,000 every month.” pic.twitter.com/mbuOWNfPhB — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

