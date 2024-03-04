Three girl students suffer third degree burns after acid attack in Mangaluru

Karnataka: In a tragic incident, three college going girls suffered third degree burns on their face after an acid attack in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city. The incident was reported from Kadaba Taluk in Dakshin Kannada, said reliable sources in this regard.

According to reports from reliable sources, the three girl students were appearing their second second PUC (Pre-University education) Test. The incident took place during the morning hours of Monday, when the victims were entering inside the school.

Allegedly, the accused was sitting on a nearby balcony, when the girls passed by. Further, the accused has been identified as Abeem, a 23-year-old MBA student from Kerala. From the information that we have, Abeem was sitting in the balcony with a mask and a hat, in order to hide his face. As soon as he saw the girls passing by, he threw acid at them.

After the acid attack in Mangaluru, the three college girls were immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital in Kadaba for necessary medical attention. Further, they will be shifted to Mangaluru for further medical treatment.

Meanwhile it is important to mention that the accused, 23 year old Abeem, has been arrested by the Kadaba police.

After commiting the act, Abeem tried to escape. However, local people who witnessed the incident were able to catch him. Meanwhile, the reason behind committing the crime is yet to be ascertained. Further details into the matter are awaited.