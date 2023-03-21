Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Delhi girl cooks up false molestation story to get rid of parent's scolding

By Himanshu
Delhi girl cooks up false molestation story
Delhi: A Class X girl student from Delhi has reportedly cooked a molestation story to get rid of her parents’ scolding as she could not do well in the examination. The case was later cancelled after the truth came to the fore.

As per reports, the 14-year-old girl student harmed herself with a blade and narrated a fake molestation story to get rid of her parents’ scolding. And this she did as she could not do well in the examination.

Reportedly, a case of molestation was reported on March 15 at the Bhajanpura police station in Delhi. In the complaint she claimed that after her classes were over, 3 boys took her away and molested her.

A police case was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl student under relevant sections of the Pocso Act and IPC sections of molestation and kidnapping.

However, later Police initiated investigation and scanned the CCTV footage wherein it was spotted that the girl was roaming alone. This raised suspicion in the mind of the investigating team.

It was then the girl was counselled when she accepted that she had cooked up the fake molestation story. She said that on March 15 she had social studies paper in which she did not do well. And thus to escape from scolding of her parents, she cooked up the molestation story.

Later the girl student was presented in front of a magistrate and her statement was recorded. In her statement she confessed that on that day she had harmed herself with a blade and cooked up the false story of molestation. Accordingly, the case was cancelled.

