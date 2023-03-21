Watch: 85-Metre-Tall Cooling Tower Demolished In Surat

Surat: A 30-year-old cooling tower of a power station was demolished on Tuesday through a controlled explosion in Gujarat’s Surat.

The 85-metre tall cooling tower with an around 72-metre diameter of the gas-based Utran Power Station was demolished at around 11:10 am.

Officials said 220 kg of commercial explosives were used for demolition. The tower came down within seven seconds with a loud noise, sending up a huge layer of dust.

The area around the power station was barricaded to keep people around 250-300 metres away from the tower which is situated on the banks of the Tapi river.

This cooling tower was an auxiliary unit of our old tower. The plant started in 1993. Explosive material is drilled and fit into the column of the cooling tower, after that it is covered with a metal net so that metal doesn’t spill out after the explosion. A synthetic cloth is put as the second layer. We also place clothes at critical points, informed RR Patel, Chief Executive Engineer, Power Station.