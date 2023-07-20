Delhi Court Grants Bail to Brij Bhushan in Sexual Harassment Case

New Delhi: The Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in connection with the sexual harassment case involving female wrestlers. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court passed the order after having reserved it earlier in the day.

The court also granted bail to co-accused Vinod Tomar. Both the accused have been directed not to leave the country without prior intimation to the court and to refrain from threatening or influencing the complainants or witnesses.

“Please ensure that all the conditions are meticulously followed,” ACMM Jaspal stated.

Earlier, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava reiterated that Singh might influence witnesses, and thus, conditions should be imposed while granting bail. The court recorded the submission of the APP, stating that he neither opposed nor supported the bail application, but urged the court to follow the law, rules, guidelines, and judgments of the Supreme Court.

Advocate Harsh Bora, representing the complainant, requested the court to impose strict conditions if inclined to grant bail.

On behalf of the accused, Advocate Rajiv Mohan assured the court that they would comply with all the conditions. He also clarified that there was no threat, and he pledged that such incidents would not occur.

On Tuesday, the court granted interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh and Vinod Tomar. Advocate Mohan had filed bail bonds, citing that the charge sheet was filed before their arrest.

The charge sheet, running over 1,000 pages, was filed by Delhi Police against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under Sections 354, 354A, and 354D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for offenses related to sexual harassment and intimidation.

Vinod Tomar was accused under Sections 109, 354, 354A, and 506 of the IPC for abetting the officer and other related charges.

According to reports, the charge sheet includes statements from approximately 200 witnesses. The case was initiated following allegations made by six women wrestlers, who accused Singh of coercing one athlete into sexual acts, making sexually colored remarks, stalking, and inappropriately touching other athletes.

The court had summoned both Singh and Tomar on July 7, taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in response to the allegations made by the complainants.