Delhi court extends CM Kejriwal’s ED custody till April 1 in Excise policy case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended the ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in Liqour scam policy. He was produced before Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of his six-day ED remand on Thursday.

Judge Baweja, who is overseeing the case, had sent him to ED custody on March 22. On Thursday, the probe agency sought the Chief Minister’s custody for seven more days. However, after hearing the arguments, the court extended the AAP supremo’s ED remand by four days till April 1.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju submitted that Kejriwal needs to be confronted with some individuals connected to AAP who have been summoned from Goa.

The ASG also accused Kejriwal of not cooperating with the probe and giving evasive replies, adding that digital data needs to be checked for which the ED needs passwords.

“Kejriwal says he will ask his lawyers whether to give the passwords,” he said.

The court also allowed Kejriwal to make personal submissions for a brief period, during which the Chief Minister said the CBI has filed 31,000 pages while the ED has filed 25,000 pages in the case, but no one has been found guilty.

“My question is, why have I been arrested,” he asked.

“I am not opposing the ED custody. It can keep me for as long as it wants, but this is a scam. My name was taken by four witnesses… Many people come to my residence, is that enough ground to arrest a sitting CM,” Kejriwal asked.

He also claimed that people are being made approver in the case and forced to change their statements.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court refused to grant any interim relief to Kejriwal, who contended that his arrest and the remand order passed by Judge Baweja were illegal and that he was entitled to be released from custody immediately.

