Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal launches ‘Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad’ drive

By Abhilasha
New-Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, on Friday (March 29) released a video message and launched an online campaign ‘Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad’.

She announced a WhatsApp campaign to rally support for her husband and she shared a number, 8297324624 and asked the citizens to send messages to him.

In a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband has guts to speak the truth in the court and he is a true patriot and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers.

“We are starting a drive from today Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number,” she said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.

