Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal launches ‘Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad’ drive

New-Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, on Friday (March 29) released a video message and launched an online campaign ‘Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad’.

She announced a WhatsApp campaign to rally support for her husband and she shared a number, 8297324624 and asked the citizens to send messages to him.

In a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband has guts to speak the truth in the court and he is a true patriot and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers.

“We are starting a drive from today Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number,” she said.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement; issues a WhatsApp number for people. She says, “…We are starting a drive from today – Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number…” pic.twitter.com/5Q4EgwMZez — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.