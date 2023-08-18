CTET Admit Card 2023 released, Know how to download

New-Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released the CTET Admit Card 2023 on its official website — ctet.nic.in.

Candidates who are going to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam will now be able to download their hall tickets by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.

The CTET examination will be conducted on 20 August in OMR-based (offline) mode. The CTET exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift exams will be held from 9.30 am-12 pm while the shift 2 exams will be held from 2.30 pm-5 pm.

There are two papers for CTET. Paper I is for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V while Paper II is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET 2023: Know the steps how to download the admit card:

Visit the CBSE CTET official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.

Now click on the activated link of the ‘CTET Admit card’.

Login with the required credentials.

Your CTET Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future use.

Link to download the CTET Admit Card 2023