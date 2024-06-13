Dr PK Mishra reappointed as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister

New Delhi: Dr PK Mishra has been reappointed as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, with effect from June 10.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr P.K. Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier,” the order said.

He will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister.

Also, Ajit Doval was reappointed as NSA.

Ajit Doval as NSA and PK Mishra as Principal Secretary, both retired bureaucrats, are set to become the longest-serving advisors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.