Dr PK Mishra reappointed as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister

Nation
By Himanshu 0
PK Mishra reappointed as Principal Secretary to PM
PK Mishra Photo: IANS

New Delhi:  Dr PK Mishra has been reappointed as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, with effect from June 10.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr P.K. Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier,” the order said.

He will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister.

Also, Ajit Doval was reappointed as NSA.

Ajit Doval as NSA and PK Mishra as Principal Secretary, both retired bureaucrats, are set to become the longest-serving advisors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: Ajit Doval reappointed as NSA, it shows PM Modi’s emphasis on security

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6553 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.