Doda terror attack: 5 soldiers, one policeman injured

Nation
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Doda terror attack

Doda: Five army soldiers and one special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured in the early morning hours of Wednesday in a terrorist attack in Doda district, sources said.

Official sources said that the terrorists attacked a checkpost of the Army and local police in the Chattargalla area of Doda at around 1:45 a.m.

“Five army soldiers and one SPO were injured in the initial firing by the terrorists. The terrorists were engaged in sustained gunfire by the security forces.” “The injured were shifted to a sub-district hospital in Bhaderwah town.”

Doctors have described the condition of the injured as stable.” “Firing exchanges have stopped in the area, but a search operation is now underway there,” sources added.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir Terror Attack: Govt Sanctions Ex-Gratia Relief Of Rs 10 Lakhs To Kin Of Deceased

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
KalingaTV Bureau 40503 news 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.