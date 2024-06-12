8 of family killed after sand-laden truck overturns in Uttar Pradesh

Hardoi: In a tragic incident, at least eight members of a family were killed after a truck carrying sand overturned in Hardoi of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the family was living on the roadside. The truck was en route to Hardoi after mining sand from the banks of Ganga. Due to the overloading of sand, the truck turtled down leading to the mishap.

Reportedly, late last night, the whole family got buried under the sand after the truck overturned. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and tried to remove the sand.

However, by the time the sand was removed, the family including four children had already lost their lives. The deceased were identified as Balla (45), his wife Mundi (42), daughter Sunaina (5), daughter Lalla (4), daughter Buddhu (4), besides his son-in-law Karan, son of Ramkishore (25), his wife Hero (22) and their son Komal (5). Meanwhile, another four-year-old kid identified as Bittu is critically injured.

The injured was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment now. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Also Read: 2 Killed In Bike Accident In Keonjhar Of Odisha