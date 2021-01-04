Covid 19 vaccination soon, Private Hospitals to get vaccine by March

Bhubaneswar: Private hospitals and companies will get Covid 19 vaccines by March 2021, said Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla.

SII has made 5 crore doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine. Vaccination will begin in the country in a couple of days.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had formally approved the emergency use of two vaccines in the country on Sunday.

The SII CEO has also said about price of the vaccine. Oxford vaccine will be provided to the Government in Rs. 200 per vial while people can avail it in Rs. 1000.