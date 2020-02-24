Cop killed as CAA protesters and supporters clash in Delhi

New Delhi: A Delhi police head constable was killed on Monday as pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups battled each other in parts of north-east Delhi.

A bullet fired by unruly protesters injured a youth, while several vehicles and a house in the vicinity were also set ablaze.

The head constable who lost his life has been identified as Ratan Lal, sources said.

Localities in this part of the national capital have been witnessing violent clashes between the anti-CAA and pro-CAA groups since Sunday afternoon. The pro-CAA groups assembled at Maujpur metro station while the anti-CAA protesters settled down about a kilometre away, at Jaffrabad metro station.

However, by Monday noon, things turned ugly between the two groups leading to several vehicles being set ablaze while a house near Maujpur metro station was also set on fire. Heavy stone pelting was reported from both sides.

Efforts to bring normalcy in the area have been in vain, despite the presence of various high level Delhi police officers on the spot. Security forces have also used tear gas shells to scatter the protesters, but the situation remained tense.

Meanwhile, sources say that paramilitary forces have been called in to assist the police.

Journalists covering the spot were also targeted by the protesters as they were stopped from recording videos of the clashes and some of the media personnel were even beaten up.