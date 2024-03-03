Cop and Maoist killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A police constable martyred, while a Maoist was killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

According to reports, the gun fight took place in a forest near Hidur village under Chhotebethiya police station of the district. The encounter occurred when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation.

As per official report, the operation was launched based on specific input about the presence of Maoist in the Hidur village.

Reportedly, police constable Ramesh Kurethi of Bastar Fighters, a unit of state police, was killed in the encounter. Furthermore, the body of the Maoist and an AK-47 rifle has been recovered from the spot.

Following the incident, a detailed search operation is underway in the area.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, Maoists killed politician in gruesome manner in Odisha Chhattisgarh border, say reports on Saturday.

In a brutal act 0f violence, the Maoists have killed a BJP leader with sharp weapons in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangari district in Odisha.

He was brutally killed while going to attend a wedding ceremony. The deceased BJP leader was a local area politician identified as Tirupati Kotla.

According to available information, Tirupati Kotla went to Toynar a place that is situated 25 km from Bijapur, to attend a wedding ceremony on Friday evening. At this time, the Maoists attacked him and slit his neck and chest with sharp weapons.