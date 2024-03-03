Malkangiri: Hardcore maoist killed during police encounter at Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Malkangiri: In recent news, a hardcore maoist was killed during encounter between security forces at Chhotebethiya forest range within the limits of Malkangiri district. Notably, the forest is located on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border region.

According to reports from reliable sources, one AK-47 gun was seized from the spot.

Reportedly, a Bastar Fighter jawan was also killed in the encounter between the maoists and security officers. The deceased jawan has been identified as Ramesh Kurethi.

The encounter took place when the security forces were on an anti-naxal operation. After the encounter, the combing operation has been intensified by the police.

Earlier on February 25, three hard core Maoists were gunned down by the security forces during an Exchange of Fire (EOF) between the security forces and ultras in the jungle in the border of Odisha’s Malkangiri district. Huge cache of Maoist explosives as well as arms and ammunitions recovered.

As per reports, the DRG jawans were conducting a combing operation in the Koyalbeda forest area under Kanker district of Chhattisgarh in Malkangiri border on Sunday when they stumbled upon a big gang of Maoists. After witnessing each other at a distance, the Maoists opened fire at the security forces and in exchange the DRG jawans also cross fired.

