Congress releases 8th list of candidates for LS polls

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday released its 8th list of candidates for the upcoming General Elections 2024. In this latest release the party announced 14 names for Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana and Uttar Pradesh.

As per the list Kalicharan Munda will be fielded by Congress from the Khunti ST seat in Jharkhand. Similarly, Jai Prakashbhai Patel will contest from Hazaribagh constituency in Jharkhand.

In Madhya Pradesh Tarvar Singh Lodhi will contest from Damoh while the party will field Pratap Bhanu Sharma from Vidisha seat in MP.

Congress has announced the name of Neelam Madhu to contest from the MP seat in Medak in Telengana while Shivram Valmiki will contest from Bulandshahr SC seat in Uttar Pradesh.