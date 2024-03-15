Comprehensive operational discussion conducted as a run-up to Ex Gaganshakti 2024

New Delhi: A comprehensive operational discussion was conducted as a run-up to Ex Gaganshakti 2024, Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement. It was informed by news Agency ANI in an X Post (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The information also said that it was done with deliberations on all domain warfare, including Cyber, Space, Cognitive, and Information Warfare.

The focus during this discussion was reportedly on Joint operations and synchronization of efforts for swift and optimized application of war-fighting assets.

Among the dignitaries Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari participated in the exercise. Also, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan attended the concluding session, reports suggest.