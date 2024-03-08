Indian Navy warships escorting Indian, international merchant vessels, watch

New Delhi: Indian Navy warships are escorting not only Indian vessels but also the international merchant vessels in the Arabian Sea.

As per reports, the Indian Navy warships mission that have been deployed in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden are escorting both Indian and international merchant vessels there.

Recently, in a video shared on X platform by ANI today it was seen that a merchant vessel’s crew welcomed an Indian Navy warship there by shouting slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and thanked the Indian Navy for its support.

Watch the video here: