Comedian Raju Srivastava Passes Away At The Age Of 58

New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family.

He was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on August 10, 2022 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym.

Comedian and politician Raju Srivastava had been put on ventilator again after he ran a mild fever of about 100 degrees Fahrenheit on September 2, 2022.

The actor had gained consciousness on August 25 and had been recovering since then but the latest development has once again made his fans worry about his health.

As per a report Raju was still conscious and with normal body movements. The comedian was earlier registering Spo2 levels of 80 per cent to 90 per cent without oxygen support.

Over the past few days, the comedian’s health has witnessed significant fluctuations. On August 25, 2022 Raju finally regained consciousness around 8:00 a.m.

But, Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirmed his family.