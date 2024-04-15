CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended in money laundering case till April 23

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till April 23 in the money laundering case related to an alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of his previously granted 14-day judicial custody. Now, CM Kejriwal’s and co-accused BRS leader K. Kavitha’s judicial custody will end on April 23 in the ED’s case.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued notice on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the ED in the same case. It will hear the matter next on April 29.

In April, while seeking CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, for ED, stated that it reserves the right to request the AAP supremo’s further custody in the future.

“… in view of the ruling of the Hon’ble Apex Court in case V. Senthil Balaji Vs. State….., the ED reserves its right to seek further custody remand of the accused,” the court had noted.

Raju had submitted that the accused had been evasive and had concealed crucial information during custodial interrogation.

He presented two main grounds for seeking judicial custody — first, that the accused is highly influential and has the potential to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses if released, which could hinder ongoing investigations, and second, the complexity of economic crimes, requiring thorough investigation to uncover additional proceeds of crime and identify other individuals involved.

The ED arrested CM Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi.

The ED has termed CM Kejriwal the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

He will be produced virtually on April 23.