Chirag Paswan meets HM Amit Shah and JP Nadda, joins NDA

By IANS 0
Chirag Paswan joins NDA

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Hours after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) President Chirag Paswan called on BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday and formally informed him about joining the NDA alliance.

Sharing information about Chirag Paswan’s decision to join the NDA alliance, Nadda also formally welcomed him into the NDA alliance.

Sharing pictures of his meeting with Chirag Paswan, the BJP President tweeted, “Met Chirag Paswan in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I I welcome him into NDA family.”

The meeting of the trio comes a day before the meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Apprising about his meeting with Shah, Chirag in a tweet in Hindi wrote, “There were positive discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah ji  regarding the alliance.”

It is likely that Chirag will attend the NDA  meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday in the national capital.

Shah also took to the micro blogging site and wrote, “There was a  wide discussion on the politics of Bihar.”

A total of 38 partners will attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting.

