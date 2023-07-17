Air India passenger’s mobile phone explodes, flight makes emergency landing

Udaipur: An Air India flight made an emergency landing at Udaipur of Rajasthan after the mobile phone of a passenger exploded on Monday.

The incident took place ten minutes after the flight took-off to Delhi from the Dabok airport with 140 passengers. However, the pilot made emergency landing after seen smoke in the plane.

Though no one was hurt due to the explosion of the cell phone, it caused a chaos and panicky among the passengers forcing the flight to make emergency landing.

Later, the Air India flight took off from Udaipur within an hour after checking and fixing the issue, said sources adding that no one was injured flowing the explosion of the cell phone.