Chhattisgarh: Naxal commander with Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders

New Delhi: A Naxal commander who was carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh has reportedly surrendered to the security forces in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Monday. He was allegedly involved in the Tadmetla incident that killed 76 CRPF troopers. He reportedly was disturbed by Naxals ideology.

The surrendered Maoist cadre has been identified as 38 year old Nagesh.

In this wake the Superintendent of Police, Sukma appealed to all the Naxals to surrender and lead a good life.

“A naxal named Nagesh (38) has surrendered today…He was disturbed by the ideology of the Naxals…I appeal to all the Naxals to surrender this way and lead a good life…” SP Sukma, Kiran Chavan said in a statement, reported ANI on X today.

Also read: Woman Maoist Cadre With Rs 6 Lakh Bounty Lands In Maharashtra Police Net