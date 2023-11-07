Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Assembly Polls: PM Modi urges people to participate in festival of democracy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters to vote in record numbers and also urged the first-time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy as voting of the first phase of Chattisgarh and Mizoram Assembly elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi called upon the voters in Mizoram to vote enthusiastically and said, “I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy.”

Appealing to the voters in Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister said, “Today is the sacred festival of democracy in Chhattisgarh. I request all the voters of the first phase of assembly elections to cast their vote and become participants of this festival. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all the young friends of the state who voted for the first time.”

The voting for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly began on Tuesday morning. In Chhattisgarh, 20 out of 90 Assembly seats are going to polls in the first phase.

Voting for the rest of the 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 17.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

