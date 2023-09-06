Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Bose, resigned from BJP

Chandra Kumar Bose was BJP's vice president in West Bengal in 2016 and was dropped in 2020.

By Himanshu 0
Chandra Kumar Bose resigned from BJP

New Delhi: Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

In his letter addressed to BJP chief JP Nadda, Chandra Bose reportedly said, “My discussions with the BJP then centered on the inclusive ideology of the Bose Brothers (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Sarat Chandra Bose). My understanding, both at that time and later, had been that I would propagate this ideology across the country on the BJP platform,” reported India Today.

“It was also decided to form an Azad Hind Morcha within the framework of the BJP with the primary objective of promoting Netaji’s ideology of uniting all communities as Bharatiyas, irrespective of religion, caste, and creed,” Chandra Kumar Bose added in his letter.

Chandra Kumar Bose was BJP’s vice president in West Bengal in 2016 and was dropped in 2020.

You might also like

2 terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

12 rare pythons seized from Air passenger’s luggage in Chennai Airport

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am for 3 days

Special session of Parliament to be held in new sansad building on Ganesh Chaturthi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans