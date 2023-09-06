Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Bose, resigned from BJP

New Delhi: Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

In his letter addressed to BJP chief JP Nadda, Chandra Bose reportedly said, “My discussions with the BJP then centered on the inclusive ideology of the Bose Brothers (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Sarat Chandra Bose). My understanding, both at that time and later, had been that I would propagate this ideology across the country on the BJP platform,” reported India Today.

“It was also decided to form an Azad Hind Morcha within the framework of the BJP with the primary objective of promoting Netaji’s ideology of uniting all communities as Bharatiyas, irrespective of religion, caste, and creed,” Chandra Kumar Bose added in his letter.

Chandra Kumar Bose was BJP’s vice president in West Bengal in 2016 and was dropped in 2020.