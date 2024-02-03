PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Odisha’s Sambalpur IIM campus

Sambalpur: The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Odisha’s Sambalpur IIM campus (permanent) on Saturday. The Chief Minister of Odisha and a number of other dignitaries were present on the occasion, said reports in this regard.

The security arrangements have been tightened in Sambalpur ahead of the PM Modi’s visit. According to sources, a total of 74 platoon forces have been deployed across the city and four to five platoon forces is on reserve.

Two range IGs, four SPs, seven Commandants along with 250 police officers are in charge of security on February 3.

According to sources, the Prime Minister will leave New New Delhi in the afternoon and arrive at Jharsuguda airport, and from there he will board a special Indian Air Force aircraft to Sambalpur.

Prime Minister arrived at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur a little earlier than the schedule to inaugurate the permanent campus. Later he would address a public meeting at Remed Ground.

IIM and Remed, where the Prime Minister is visiting, has been declared a no-fly zone. Flying of drones has also been restricted. Those who are invited to the program in IIM need to arrive before 11.30 am while those who are to attend the Remed program should be there by 1 PM, said Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamu.

All the attendees will be checked thoroughly before they are allowed to enter. No one is allowed to bring a water bottle inside the premises of the program, water is provided inside. Remed will have 2 entry points for general public access and a large parking lot has been constructed near the venue. Along with that, 2 more parking areas have been made keeping in mind the number of people that might attend the program.