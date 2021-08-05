Centre denies any possibility to block any social media platform

By IANS
social media block
Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The government has no plan to block any social media platform in the country, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government blocks malicious online content, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity, and defence of India, security of the state among other reasons, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

“At present, Government has no plan to block any social media platform in the country,” he said.

Related News

Odisha’s Deepak Das takes charge as new Controller…

Facebook’s Ray-Ban smart glasses likely to launch…

“Indian democracy has its bedrock in its Constitution and constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights for every citizen. No social media platform or any other intermediary can destroy our democracy,” he added.

Noting that the government receives various grievances from users about this type of hate content, he said that it responded to them in an appropriate way.

The government regularly interacts with social media intermediaries on various issues including issuing advisories to make these intermediaries safe and accountable to users, Chandrasekhar said.

You might also like
Technology

Enabling these security settings on your smartphone can make your Android safer

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins Silver

Technology

Hurry Up! Samsung Galaxy F62 gets a massive discount of Rs 6,000, Know details about…

COVID 19

Govt is considering to cut down Covishield doses gap for 45 and above

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.