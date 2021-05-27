Centre Approves Financial Assistance To 67 Families Of Journalists Who Succumb To Covid-19

New Delhi: The Central Government decided to provide financial relief of five lakh rupees to each of the families of 26 journalists who succumbed to Covid-19 under Journalist Welfare Scheme of Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

Reportedly, in the financial year 2020-21, the Central Government provided such assistance to 41 families of the journalists deceased due to Covid taking the total number to 67.

The committee also decided to hold JWS meetings on weekly basis so that applications for financial assistance under JWS can be processed expeditiously.

It also considered applications of 11 families of those journalists who had passed away due to reasons other than Covid-19.

The JWS meeting was also attended by other members including Shri Jaideep Bhatnagar, Principal Director General of PIB Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (I&B). Journalist representatives of the Committee Santosh Thakur, Amit Kumar, Umeshwar Kumar, Sarjana Sharma also attended the meeting.