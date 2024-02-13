CBSE issues important public alert against rumours and fake information about Class X & XII exams, check

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Class X & XII exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important public alert against rumours and fake information about the exams.

The CBSE said that it has been observed in the past that during exam time certain unscrupulous elements make effects to spread rumours on YouTube, Facebook, X, Telegram and other social media platforms about paper leak to claim to have access to question papers of exams.

Public also need to be alert as miscreants circulate fake links of sample papers with claim that questions will be form those sample papers, the CBSE added.

Miscreants also circulate fake pictures/videos of questions papers which they claim that they have access of question paper which could be made available against payment of money, it further said.

These persons, group and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities also create confusion and panic among the students and public.