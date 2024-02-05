Watch: Odisha YouTuber forged document on Sridevi’s death: CBI

Bhubaneswar: The CBI filed a chargesheet against an Odisha based YouTuber girl in the matter related to death of Sridevi. Based in Bhubaneshwar the girl has been identified as Deepti R Pinniti who claimed to be a self-styled investigator.

CBI said that Deepti cited forged documents to claim that there was a cover-up between India and UAE governments over Sridevi’s death.

Deepti through her social media accounts produced evidence — letters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh. All these letters were forged, the CBI said.

The CBI filed a complaint against Deepti based on a complaint from Mumbai-based lawyer Chandni Shah.

CBI raided Deepti’s house in December last year and seized her phones and laptops. The investigation revealed that the documents presented by her during YouTube discussions, pertaining to the prime minister and the defence minister, were “forged”, the CBI said in its report submitted to a special court on Monday.