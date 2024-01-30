CBSE board exams admit cards for 2024 to be released soon, check details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the admit cards for the board exams 2024 soon. Once the admit cards are released, it will be available on the official website of the board, i.e., cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE board has already shared the list of roll number with the schools. Following the release of the admit cards, the authorities will be able to download it from the official website.

Reportedly, the admit cards are set to be released in the last week of January 2024. It’s worth mentioning here that the exams are scheduled to begin from February 15, 2024. The exams will conclude by April 10, 2024, within a period of 55 days.

“CBSE will conduct Board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for classes 10th and 12th from the 15th of February 2023 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024,” the official release read.