Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh’s daughter-in-law dies in car accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The daughter-in-law of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh and wife of former Member of Parliament (MP) Manvendra Singh has died in car accident in Alwar of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Reportedly, the former MP and his son, who were also present in the vehicle were injured in the crash.

According to official reports, the wife of the former MP, Chita Singh, was killed in the accident that occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, near Khushpuri village. Meanwhile, Manvendra Singh, his son Solanki Singh, and the car’s driver were severely injured.

They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment presently. Following the accident, police have launched a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to incident are awaited.