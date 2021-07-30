CBSE 12th Results to be published today: Check timing and other details
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would release the class 12 result today at 2 pm.
The results will be declared on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. The exam was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way as board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
How to find your roll number?
Visit cbse.gov.in and click on the ‘new website’ tab.
On the homepage, locate the ‘Roll Number Finder’.
Fill a few mandatory details such as Candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name and school code.
CBSE has released the official notification and informed students and parents with the help of a meme to make sure to bring a smile on students’ face.
CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel💯%#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/eWf3TUGoMH
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021