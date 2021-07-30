CBSE 12th Results to be published today: Check timing and other details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would release the class 12 result today at 2 pm.

The results will be declared on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. The exam was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way as board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

How to find your roll number?

Visit cbse.gov.in and click on the ‘new website’ tab.

On the homepage, locate the ‘Roll Number Finder’.

Fill a few mandatory details such as Candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name and school code.

CBSE has released the official notification and informed students and parents with the help of a meme to make sure to bring a smile on students’ face.