CBSE 12th Results published: Check your results here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 12 result at 2 pm today. According to CBSE, 99.37 per cent of students have passed the examination. While over 70,000 students score above 95 per cent, over 1.5 lakh examinees scored 90 per cent this year.

The CBSE further said that no merit list is to be announced this year and results for over 65,000 students are still being prepared. It will be declared by August 5.

The results have been declared on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. Results will also be available on other websites – results.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in .

The exam was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way as board exams could not be held this year in view of the COVID pandemic situation.

How to find your roll number?

Visit cbse.gov.in and click on the ‘new website’ tab.

On the homepage, locate the ‘Roll Number Finder’.

Fill a few mandatory details such as Candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name and school code.