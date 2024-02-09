Car of journalist attacked in Pune, Maharashtra

Mumbai: The car of a journalist was attacked in Pune of Maharashtra on Friday earlier today. The said car that was allegedly attacked was reportedly of a journalist named Nikhil Wagle. ANI reported the same today.

It is to be noted that earlier today a case was registered against him for his reported remarks on PM Modi and BJP veteran LK Advani.

A program was scheduled for which Police permission had not been given. Police had already communicated with him. He still wanted to come. There was sufficient deployment here because. He deviated from his scheduled arrival a little and someone pelted stone on his vehicle. Strict action will be taken, ACP Pravin Patil said.