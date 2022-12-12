Bombay High Court grants bail to Maharashtra Ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Maharashtra’s former Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A single bench of Justice M S Karnik allowed Deshmukh’s bail plea after hearing arguments of both sides. The bail granted is on a bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

The NCP leader was arrested on November 2, 2021, and has been in judicial custody.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court has already granted bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.