Bombay HC permits NHAI to cut mangroves for Vadodara-Mumbai expressway

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted permission to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to cut 350 mangroves for the construction of an eight-lane Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra.

In 2018, the Bombay High Court imposed a “total freeze” on the destruction of mangroves in Maharashtra.

A division bench consisting of Justice Sandeep Marne and acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala ruled that permission should be granted because the project is significant and would benefit the general public.

The Vadodara-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway is being built by the NHAI as part of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway corridor. The proposed Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway goes through Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ), which will benefit large sections of the population in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the Union Territory of Daman, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli.