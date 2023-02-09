Software engineer duped Rs 2 lakh while booking cab online

Maharashtra: In an incident, a software engineer was duped for more than Rs 2 lakh while he was booking a cab online.

He added all the information on the travel agency’s website and initiated the payment while booking the cab.

However, due to a technical glitch on the website, the booking failed. Soon after that, he got a call from a man named Rajat from the agency, who asked him to make a payment of Rs 100 and pay the balance after the trip.

After making the payment, he received a message on his mobile that sums of Rs 81,400, Rs 71,085 and Rs 1.42 lakh had been debited his bank account in three transactions.

He immediately contacted the banks’ customer service and requested that the credit cards be blocked as soon as he realised there was something wrong.

The victim was able to recover Rs. 71,085 after getting in touch with customer service quickly, but he still lost the remaining Rs. 2.2 lakh to cybercriminals. While the investigation is under investigation.