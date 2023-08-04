BJP forms 4 women member committee to probe Rajasthan minor girl’s burnt body recovery

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has constituted a four member committee constituting of its women MPs to investigate into the incident of Rajasthan in which the burnt body of a minor girl was found in Bhilwara.

In a letter issued by Arun Singh, the National General Secretary of the party, it has been mentioned that BJP National President JP Nadda condemned the incident of Rajasthan in which a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped, gang raped and killed by burning her in a Bhatti.

Nadda was worried over the increasing torture on women in Rajasthan. He has constituted a four women MP committee of the party to probe the case. The committee will visit the spot in Rajasthan, will investigate the case and furnish a report to the National President.

As per the letter MPs Saroj Pandey, Rekha Verma, Kanta Kardam and Locket Chatterjee are the members of the committee. MP Saroj Pandey is the convenor of the committee.

It had earlier been reported that a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her body burnt in a brick kiln in Bhilwara district on Wednesday, August 2.