BJP appointments election in-charge for poll bound four states

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced election in-charge for four poll-bound states on Friday: Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The development comes a day after the BJP appointed state chiefs for Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party has appointed Prahlad Joshi as election incharge for Rajasthan, whereas Former Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel is appointed as co-incharge.

Besides, Om Mathur is appointed as the Chhattisgarh election incharge of the BJP, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as co-incharge.

BJP MP Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as Telangana election-incharge and Sunil Bansal as co-incharge.

Moreover, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was appointed as Madhya Pradesh election in-charge and Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw as co-incharge of the state.