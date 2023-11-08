Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, “I apologise & I take back my words” on his bizzare remarks on population control

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar apologised for his derogatory words in the assembly about the role of  women in the population control and the role of the education

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologised for his derogatory words in the state assembly about the role of  women in the population control and the role of the education.

Bihar CM Nitish said, “I apologise & I take back my words.”

On Tuesday Bihar CM stressed out the importance of population growth and how the women are giving importance to control the population and how can an educated women can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

He also state that Bihar’s fertility rate has dropped from 4.2 to 2.9 per cent and very soon it will reach 2.

The BJP then criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks on the importance of women’s education to control the population and demanded his resignation.

Union Minister and a senior BJP leader from Bihar Ashwini Kumar Choubey said “Kumar has tarnished the dignity and decorum of democracy with his remarks and it is very shameful to make such a statement in the Assembly. It seems he is mentally ill. He should resign and immediately consult a doctor.”

