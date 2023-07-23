Bihar: 3-year-old child falls into 40-feet borewell, rescue operation underway

Nalanda: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old boy fell into 40-feet a borewell at Kul village under Nalanda district of Bihar today. The child has been identified as Shivam Kumar.

Shivam accidentally fell into the borewell while playing with his friends. Soon the children went and informed his parents who subsequently called the rescue team.

Soon the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rushed to the spot and is carrying out the rescue operation with the help of others. Some officials of the local and district administration also are on the spot.

Sources said that farmer dug the borewell but did not close even after it did not fetch water.