A strange case has come to light from Banda of Uttar Pradesh. A temple priest is looking for the support of God. The priest is worried about the Aadhar card of God, but is not getting it anywhere.

In fact, a priest who went to the government procurement center to sell the wheat grown in the temple land was asked to show the deity’s Aadhaar card. Due to this, the crops grown in the priest’s temple are not being sold. He said that this is making it difficult for his expenses.

This case is of Kurhara village of Attara tehsil of Banda. Mahant Ramkumar Das, the priest and chief caretaker of Ram Janki Mandir, said that he wanted to sell 100 quintals of wheat in a government mandi (market). He had done online registration with the help of others. The caretaker priest of the temple reached the government market to sell the crops grown on the temple land. They were then asked to show the Aadhaar card of the deity in whose name the land was registered.

Seven hectares of land is registered in the name of Lord Ram and Janaki. He further said that “Registration was canceled because I could not generate Aadhaar card, where will I get God’s Aadhaar?” Pujari said that he spoke to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saurabh Shukla. He said that without Aadhaar the registration cannot be done and hence his office has canceled it. The priest told that he has been selling the produce for the last several years. Last year he had sold 150 quintals of produce in the government market, but never faced such a situation.

Meanwhile, District Supply Officer, Govind Upadhyay said that the rules are clear that produce cannot be purchased from monasteries and temples. There was no such provision in the purchase policy also, he said, adding that earlier showing the land records was acceptable, but now registration has become mandatory.

For registration, it is necessary to have Aadhaar card of the person in whose name the land was registered. The SDM said the priest was not asked to show the deity’s Aadhaar card, but he was told about the procedure. However, the priest is worried. He further said, “If we cannot sell the crop in the mandi then how will we meet the expenses and get our food?”

(Sources: india.com)